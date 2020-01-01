Interview: China's strong economic performance good sign for global recovery, says scholar

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China managed to control the COVID-19 early on, and register a positive economic growth in 2020, which are good signs for global economy, a scholar said here in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"It is quite a performance in such a difficult year," said Cai Daolu, a visiting senior fellow of the National University of Singapore Business School, when commenting on the data that China registered a 2.3 percent GDP growth in 2020 and became the only major economy that recorded ...