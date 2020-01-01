BC-BKC--SIU-Edwardsville, 0198

Belmont pours in record 114 points to beat SIU-Edwardsville <

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Ben Sheppard and Luke Smith scored 18 points apiece and Belmont scored a program record for points defeating SIU-Edwardsville 114-62 on Saturday.

Belmont won its 13th consecutive game and is the lone unbeaten team in the Ohio Valley Conference after dispatching the Cougars, ...