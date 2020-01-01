Half of Bangladesh affected by devastating floods, 119 dead

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

DHAKA, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Almost half of Bangladesh remained in the grip of floods on Monday with scores of casualties reported.

According to the daily flood situation report of the country's disaster response coordination center, the floods have killed 119 people in 21 (out of 64) districts since June 30.

Of the victims, 96 people died of drowning, 13 of snakebites, eight of lightning, and one of diarrhea.

According to the government's another daily disaster situation report prepared by ...