Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS official questioned by NIA for second time

Kochi, Jul 27 (PTI) Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar is being questioned by the National Investigation Agency officials here for the second time in connection with the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling case, sources said on Monday.

He was served notice to appear before the probe team at the premier investigation agency's office here after his five-hour long questioning by the NIA team on July 23 at the Peroorkada police club in Thiruvananthapuram.

After his close links with some a ...