Health-Virus-Ireland-aviation-earnings-Ryanair

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Ryanair dives into first-quarter loss on virus fallout

London, July 27, 2020 (AFP) - Irish no-frills airline Ryanair said Monday that it nosedived into the red in the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic decimated air travel demand and grounded fleets worldwide.

Dublin-based Ryanair said in a results statement that it suffered a loss after taxation of 185 million euros ($216 million) in the three months to the end of June, or first quarter of its financial year, compared with ne ...