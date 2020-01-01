Mexico defender Arteaga joins Racing Genk

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Mexico international defender Gerardo Arteaga has agreed to join Belgium's Racing Genk from Santos Laguna.

The 21-year-old confirmed that Santos Laguna's 2-0 defeat at Cruz Azul in their Liga MX Apertura opener on Saturday was his last match for the club.

"I'm very happy. We've been in negotiations for a while but now it's a done deal," Arteago said in an interview broadcast on Mexican television on Sunday.

Local media said the full-back's contract with the ...