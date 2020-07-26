Health-virus-Canada-cases

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Young adults majority of new virus cases in Canada

Montreal, July 26, 2020 (AFP) - Canadians under the age of 39 make up a clear majority of new cases of COVID-19 in Canada, health authorities said Sunday, warning young adults they are not "invincible" against the disease.

"Recent national surveillance data show that young adults aged 20-39 years of age account for the highest incidence rates across all ages in Canada," Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said in a statement.

