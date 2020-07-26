fbl-ENG-Pr-Eur-C1-ManCity-Aguero-Guardiola-Silva lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Real Madrid clash

London, July 26, 2020 (AFP) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted on Sunday that Sergio Aguero is unlikely to be fit for the club's Champions League showdown with Real Madrid.

Guardiola's side face Real in the second leg of their last 16 tie on August 7 as they look to protect a 2-1 lead from the first meeting in Spain.

Aguero has been sidelined since June 22 with a knee injury th ...