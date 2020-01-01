SPO-FOOT-SPURS-EUROPA - Tottenham in Europa League after 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace
Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.
London, Jul 26 (AP) Tottenham held on to secure a Europa League place with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League on Sunday.
Harry Kane's early goal was enough for Spurs to better Wolverhampton Wanderers' result at Chelsea, a 2-0 defeat, to guarantee a top-six finish.
José Mourinho's side finished sixth, just ahead of Wolves on goal difference after putting together a six-game unbeaten streak.
Kane scored his seventh goal in eight games with a fine finish in th ...
