UPDATE 2-Somalia's parliament ousts prime minister in no-confidence vote
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, July 25 (Reuters) - Somalia's parliament ousted
Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire in a no-confidence vote on
Saturday, as a simmering power struggle between him and the
president came to the fore.
Khaire, and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, have been
tussling over whether to delay a national election due in
February next year, with the prime minister insisting it go
ahead and the president favouring pos ...
