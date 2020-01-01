UPDATE 2-Somalia's parliament ousts prime minister in no-confidence vote

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Abdi Sheikh

MOGADISHU, July 25 (Reuters) - Somalia's parliament ousted

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire in a no-confidence vote on

Saturday, as a simmering power struggle between him and the

president came to the fore.

Khaire, and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, have been

tussling over whether to delay a national election due in

February next year, with the prime minister insisting it go

ahead and the president favouring pos ...