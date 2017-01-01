BC-US--Obit-Jimmy Cobb, 0479

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Jimmy Cobb, 'Kind of Blue' drummer for Miles Davis, dies<

Jimmy Cobb, a percussionist and the last surviving member of Mile Davis' 1959 "Kind of Blue" groundbreaking jazz album, has died<

AP Photo transref:LA106<

Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.<

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS<

Associated Press<

Jimmy Cobb, a percussionist and the last surviving member of Mile Davis' 1959 ``Kind of Blue'' groundbreaking jazz album which transformed the genre and sparked several careers, died Sunday.