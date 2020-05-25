Health-virus-Palestinians-Israel

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Palestinian government ends coronavirus lockdown

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, May 25, 2020 (AFP) - The Palestinian government is ending its two-month coronavirus lockdown in the occupied West Bank, prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced Monday after a steady decline in new cases.

Shops and businesses will operate as normal from Tuesday, while government employees will return to work after the Eid holiday on Wednesday, Shtayyeh told a press conference.

Mosques, churches and public ...