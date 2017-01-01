JK-VIRUS-LD DEATH - Two more COVID-19 fatality reported in J&K; death toll reaches 23

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu/Srinagar, May 25 (PTI) Two more people, including a 63-year-old lawyer, have died of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll due to the disease in the Union Territory to 23, officials said on Monday.

Both of them – the lawyer from Jammu and a 65-year-old woman from Kulgam district of south Kashmir – had undergone COVID-19 tests last week and their results came out as positive after their death, the officials said.

The Jammu lawyer breathed his last at the Acharya Shri Chand ...