Chinese sprinter Ge sets 200m personal best

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese sprinter Ge Manqi set a personal best time in the 200m event of 22.69s on Sunday, representing the fastest time a Chinese female athlete has run since 1998.

In a competition organized by the Chinese Athletics Association in the country's southeastern city of Fuzhou, Ge lowered her personal best from 23.12s, which she set in 2017.

In the women's 100m race on Saturday, 22-year-old Ge set a time of 11.31s in the final.

Ge's good form has continued since 201 ...