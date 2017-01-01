UPDATE 2-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 postponement decision due in days - sources

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates with IOC statement, adds details)

By Karolos Grohmann

ATHENS, March 24 (Reuters) - A decision on whether to postpone this year's Tokyo Olympic Games will be taken in coming days, two sources within the Olympic movement told Reuters on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Games organisers are under mounting pressure to postpone the Games due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a teleph ...