China says most of its imported coronavirus cases involve Chinese nationals
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said
on Tuesday that most of the so-called imported cases of the
coronavirus reported in the country so far involve Chinese
nationals who have traveled to China from overseas.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during
a daily briefing that 380 of the 427 imported coronavirus cases
involve Chinese nationals, without elaborating further.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Se Young Lee;
Subscribe