China says most of its imported coronavirus cases involve Chinese nationals

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said

on Tuesday that most of the so-called imported cases of the

coronavirus reported in the country so far involve Chinese

nationals who have traveled to China from overseas.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during

a daily briefing that 380 of the 427 imported coronavirus cases

involve Chinese nationals, without elaborating further.

