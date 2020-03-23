Fbl-USA-Wilson

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

US Soccer names experienced sports exec Wilson CEO

Los Angeles, March 23, 2020 (AFP) - The beleaguered US Soccer Federation named longtime sports executive Will Wilson as Chief Executive Officer, taking over from Dan Flynn who retired in September.

Wilson, 50, has worked the last eight years as head of the NFL division of Wasserman Media Group, where he served as the agent for his nephew, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Prior to spearheading the Wasserman agency's NFL op ...