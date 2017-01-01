SPO-UEFA-POSTPONEMENT - UEFA formally postpones Champions League final amid shutdown

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Nyon (Switzerland), Mar 23 (AP) UEFA formally postponed the Champions League final on Monday — an inevitable move with European soccer in total shutdown and four Round of 16 games yet to be completed.

The final was scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul before the spreading coronavirus pandemic forced the four remaining second-leg games on March 17-18 to be delayed indefinitely.

UEFA said no decision has yet been made on finding a new date.

The shutdown has no end in sight though UEFA and Europe ...