MH-VIRUS-DEATH - 68-yr-old man who recovered from COVID-19 dies in Mumbai

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) A 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, has died at a hospital in Mumbai, the city civic body said on Monday.

This is the third death reported from Mumbai in connection with the coronavirus.

The man had initially tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital here. He was later shifted to a private hospital after his test report came out negative, the Brihanmumbai Mun ...