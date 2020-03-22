Health-Virus-Racing-UAE
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Dubai's $12-million World Cup horse race cancelled
Dubai, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - Racing's 'Dubai World Cup' has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Sunday.
This year's event was scheduled for March 28.
The main race carries a purse of 12 million USD (11.2 million euros) at the state-of-the-art Meydan racecourse in Dubai.
"Dubai World Cup has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the global event until next year," a statement said.
The eve ...
