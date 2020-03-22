health-virus-US-politics-economy-Congress lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

US Treasury secretary says coronavirus relief plan calls for $4 trillion

Washington, March 22, 2020 (AFP) - An emergency coronavirus relief package that the US government is preparing for businesses devastated by the pandemic calls for $4 trillion in aid, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday.

Under one component of the plan a "significant package working with the Federal Reserve will have up to $4 trillion of liquidity that we can use to support the economy," Mnuchin told "Fox News Sund ...