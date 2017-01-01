Israeli researchers develop AI method to predict spreading zones of coronavirus

JERUSALEM, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Israeli researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) method of predicting the coronavirus spread, said Weizmann Institute of Science (WIS) on Sunday.

According to WIS, the method may enable authorities of any country to focus efforts on areas where an outbreak is anticipated.

The new method was initiated by WIS researchers, in collaboration with researchers from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Clalit Health Services, and in coordination with I ...