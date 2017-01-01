VIRUS-UK-INDIAN STUDENTS - Coronavirus: Indian students seek refuge within UK mission premises By Aditi Khanna

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

London, Mar 22 (PTI) A group of Indian students have sought refuge within the premises of the Indian High Commission in London overnight on Saturday, demanding to be put on a flight to India despite the travel restrictions in place in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The group of 19 students, mostly from Telangana, have refused offers of alternate accommodation arranged with the help of Indian diaspora groups as India's ban on travellers from the UK and Europe remains in place until the end of ...