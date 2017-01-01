India starts 14-hour curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - India launched a 14-hour long

curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus

epidemic in the country, where 315 people have so far been found

to have contracted the disease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation

last week urged citizens to stay indoors from 0130 GMT to 1530

GMT - a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country

to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic.

"Let us all be a par ...