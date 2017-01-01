India starts 14-hour curfew to curb coronavirus spread
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - India launched a 14-hour long
curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus
epidemic in the country, where 315 people have so far been found
to have contracted the disease.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation
last week urged citizens to stay indoors from 0130 GMT to 1530
GMT - a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country
to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic.
"Let us all be a par ...
