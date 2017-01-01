3M doubles global output of N95 respirators since COVID-19 outbreak

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Xinhua) -- American company 3M has doubled its global output of N95 respirator masks to an annual rate of over 1.1 billion per year, or nearly 100 million per month, since the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a company statement on Friday.

3M is increasing its investments, primarily in the United States, to expand its global capacity by over 30 percent in the next 12 months, said the statement.

"This pandemic is affecting us all, and we are doing all we can to support public ...