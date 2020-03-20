Health-virus-Britain-EU-Brexit-politics
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
After Barnier, UK Brexit negotiator shows virus symptoms
London, March 20, 2020 (AFP) - Britain's lead negotiator for post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union is self-isolating after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, a spokesman said Friday -- the day after his EU counterpart said he had the virus.
British negotiator David Frost "has been showing mild symptoms and so he is following the guidance to self-isolate", a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.
"We r ...
Subscribe