After Barnier, UK Brexit negotiator shows virus symptoms

London, March 20, 2020 (AFP) - Britain's lead negotiator for post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union is self-isolating after showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, a spokesman said Friday -- the day after his EU counterpart said he had the virus.

British negotiator David Frost "has been showing mild symptoms and so he is following the guidance to self-isolate", a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.

"We r ...