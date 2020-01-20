RJ-COLD - Cold wave persists in Rajasthan

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Cold wave persisted in parts of Rajasthan as the night temperature continued to remain lower than normal, the meteorological department said.

Sikar was recorded the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius followed by 4.0 degrees Celsius in Churu, 4.2 degrees Celsius in Banasthali, 4.3 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 4.9 degrees Celsius in Dabok, 5.6 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 7.0 in degrees Celsius Eranpura Road and 7.6 degrees Celsius in Sriganganaga ...