Cricket-Four players called up to bolster beleaguered South Africa

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Mark Gleeson

PORT ELIZABETH, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Beleaguered South Africa signalled the possibility of wholesale changes to their team for the last test against England after recalling four players on Tuesday.

Batsmen Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen, left-arm seam bowler Beuran Hendricks, and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will join the team in Johannesburg on Wednesday, and are expected to stand a good chance of playing when the last test at The Wanderers begins on Friday.

South Africa ...