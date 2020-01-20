BC-BKC--CS Bakersfield-C, 0161
CHICAGO (AP) _ Cam Allen scored a career-high 19 points off the bench to lead Cal State Bakersfield to a 72-54 win over Chicago State on Sunday.
Greg Lee also scored 19 points for the Roadrunners (9-10, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference) and Justin Edler-Davis added 11, also off the bench.
The game ...
