More suspected cholera cases found in eastern Malawi city

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BLANTYRE, Malawi, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- At least three people are suspected to be affected by cholera in eastern Blantyre city in Malawi, Ministry of Health has confirmed.
According to the ministry, the patients are from 3 different locations of Blantyre city, and they are receiving treatment at Limbe Clinic in Blantyre.
Gift Kawalazira, Blantyre district acting health officer, has told the local media that his office has received one confirmed cholera case from Bangwe on Jan. 16 this year which a ...

 

