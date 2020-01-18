JK-SOLDIER-SUICIDE - Army jawan commits suicide in JK's Udhampur

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) An Army jawan committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Saturday.

Sepoy Prince Kumar (25), a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was posted in 112 Territorial Army and was on guard duty when he shot himself at Chinar camp in Rehambal area on Friday, a police official said.

The official said that the motive behind the extreme step was not known immediately.

The body of the deceased would ...