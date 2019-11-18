Golf-Todd holds off Taylor in Mexico for back-to-back PGA Tour wins

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 18 (Reuters) - American Brendon Todd held his nerve to secure a one-shot victory in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on Monday as he lifted his second trophy in as many U.S. PGA Tour appearances.

Todd and Vaughn Taylor were locked at 20-under-par overall with four holes remaining when play was suspended because of darkness on Sunday.

Thursday's washout meant the tournament at the Mayakoba Resort in Playa del Carmen was taken into a fifth day.

Todd, who claimed his first ...