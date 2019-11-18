RugbyU-ENG-Pr-Saracens WRAP
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Saracens admit mistakes, accept sanctions over salary cap breach
By Kieran CANNING
ATTENTION - ADDS details ///
London, Nov 18, 2019 (AFP) - English and European champions Saracens admitted making mistakes as they confirmed they would not appeal a 35-point penalty and fine of over £5 million ($6.5 million) for breaches of salary cap regulations on Monday.
An independent panel found earlier this month that Saracens had both failed to disclose payments to players and exceeded the ceili ...
