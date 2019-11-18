CJI-BOBDE-LD BAR - CJI Bobde congratulated by Bar leaders; shares dais with senior judges of Jamaica, Bhutan

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The newly-appointed 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sharad Arvind Bobde, created history on Monday by sitting on the dais with the Chief Justice of Jamaica, Bryan Sykes, and the seniormost judge of Bhutan's Supreme Court, Justice Kuenlay Tshering, on his first day as the head of the Indian judiciary in the courtroom.

Justice Bobde, 63, was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier in the day.

Bar leaders, led by Supreme Court Bar Association ...