Mainz announce Cologne reject Beierlorzer as new coach

Berlin, Nov 18, 2019 (AFP) - Bundesliga relegation candidates Mainz have announced Achim Beierlorzer as their new head coach, just nine days after the 51-year-old was fired by fellow strugglers Cologne.

Beierlorzer, who led Cologne to promotion as caretaker coach last season, was sacked earlier this month after a three-game losing run which started with defeat to Sandro Schwarz's Mainz side on October 25.

Yet he ...