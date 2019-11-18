Belarus election did not comply with democratic standards: international observers

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MINSK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The parliamentary election in

Belarus at the weekend did not comply with democratic standards

and was marred by curbs on fundamental freedoms and concerns

over procedural integrity, international observers said on

Monday.

Official results showed that not a single opposition

candidate had won a seat, allowing President Alexander

Lukashenko to maintain his hold on power.

"These elections have demonstrated an overall lack of

respec ...