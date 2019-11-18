Belarus election did not comply with democratic standards: international observers
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MINSK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The parliamentary election in
Belarus at the weekend did not comply with democratic standards
and was marred by curbs on fundamental freedoms and concerns
over procedural integrity, international observers said on
Monday.
Official results showed that not a single opposition
candidate had won a seat, allowing President Alexander
Lukashenko to maintain his hold on power.
"These elections have demonstrated an overall lack of
respec ...
