SC-LD CHIDAMBARAM - Chidambaram moves SC against HC order dismissing bail plea in INX Media money laundering case

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the Delhi High Court verdict which dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde where senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, sought urgent listing of the plea.

Sibal told the bench, also comprising justi ...