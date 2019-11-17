fbl-Euro-2020-ALB-FRA-anthem

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

La Marseillaise booed in Albania after French gaffe

=(Picture)=

Tirana, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Two months after Albania's footballers were left furious when the wrong national anthem was played at a Euro 2020 qualifier in France, the French anthem was roundly booed in the return match on Sunday.

France played the Andorran anthem by mistake at the Stade de France in September.

After the angry Albanians protested and refused to play until the correct music was played, the correct anthem ...