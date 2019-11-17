PM-LANKA-2NDLD RAJAPAKSA - PM congratulates Gotabaya Rajapaksa for winning Sri Lankan polls, invites to visit India (Eds: Adding

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday telephoned Sri Lanka's President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit India.

Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday.

The Lankan leader thanked the prime minister for his good wishes and expressed his readiness to work with India very closely to ensure development and security, the Prime Minister's Office said in a se ...