UPDATE 2-Russia says it will return captured naval ships to Ukraine on Monday
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Russia says to hand back captured Ukrainian naval ships
* Tows them to handover location on Sunday
* Move seen as confidence building step before peace summit
(Recasts to add border guard statement, details)
By Andrew Osborn and Andrey Kuzmin
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia will return three captured
naval ships to Ukraine on Monday and is moving them to a
handover location agreed with Kiev, Crimea's border guard
service was cited as saying by Russian news ...
