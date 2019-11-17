UPDATE 2-Russia says it will return captured naval ships to Ukraine on Monday

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Russia says to hand back captured Ukrainian naval ships

* Tows them to handover location on Sunday

* Move seen as confidence building step before peace summit

(Recasts to add border guard statement, details)

By Andrew Osborn and Andrey Kuzmin

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia will return three captured

naval ships to Ukraine on Monday and is moving them to a

handover location agreed with Kiev, Crimea's border guard

service was cited as saying by Russian news ...