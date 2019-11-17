Algerian protesters attack 'garbage' presidential campaign
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Algeria's five presidential
candidates on Sunday launched their campaigns for the Dec. 12
election, but some opposition protesters who say the vote will
not be fair have hung sacks of garbage in places designated for
political posters.
The "Hirak" opposition movement, which emerged this year
from weekly mass protests demanding the entrenched ruling
hierarchy quits power, says it will not support any election
