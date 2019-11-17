Algerian protesters attack 'garbage' presidential campaign

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Lamine Chikhi

ALGIERS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Algeria's five presidential

candidates on Sunday launched their campaigns for the Dec. 12

election, but some opposition protesters who say the vote will

not be fair have hung sacks of garbage in places designated for

political posters.

The "Hirak" opposition movement, which emerged this year

from weekly mass protests demanding the entrenched ruling

hierarchy quits power, says it will not support any election

u ...