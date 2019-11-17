Cricket-AUS-PAK-Pattinson lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Australia ban Pattinson from Pakistan Test for 'personal abuse'

ATTENTION - ADDS Paine comments ///

Sydney, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Australia fast bowler James Pattinson was suspended on Sunday for player abuse, ruling him out of the first Test against Pakistan this week with skipper Tim Paine saying he had let down the team.

The paceman was found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia's code of conduct during Victoria's Sheffield Shield game against Queensland last week.

It was not cle ...