China's transportation sector maintains steady growth in October

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's transportation industry expanded steadily in October, an industry index showed.
The China Transportation Services Index (CTSI) stood at 176.6 points last month, up 4 percent year on year, according to the China Academy of Transportation Sciences.
The growth was slower than the 4.3-percent expansion registered in September.
The index incorporated the transport volume of passengers and cargo of various transportation means such as railway, highway, waterw ...

 

