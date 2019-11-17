The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Doncic, Porzingis carry Mavericks past Raptors

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Luka Doncic had 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the Dallas
Mavericks defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 110-102 Saturday night.
Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who had
lost their two previous games. Seth Curry and former Raptor Delon Wright each
had 15 points for Dallas while Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith each scored
10.
Normal Powell led Toronto with a season-best 26 points and Fred Van Vleet
added 24. Pasc ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 17th of November 2019 08:28:37 PM.