Doncic, Porzingis carry Mavericks past Raptors

Luka Doncic had 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the Dallas

Mavericks defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 110-102 Saturday night.

Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who had

lost their two previous games. Seth Curry and former Raptor Delon Wright each

had 15 points for Dallas while Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith each scored

10.

Normal Powell led Toronto with a season-best 26 points and Fred Van Vleet

added 24. Pasc ...