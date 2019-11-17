Leaked Chinese government documents show details of Xinjiang clampdown-NYT
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A trove of leaked Chinese
government documents reveals details of its clampdown on Uighurs
and other Muslims in the country's western Xinjiang region under
President Xi Jinping, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million
Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have
been detained in camps in Xinjiang in a crackdown that has drawn
condemnation from the United Stat ...
