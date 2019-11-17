Leaked Chinese government documents show details of Xinjiang clampdown-NYT

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A trove of leaked Chinese

government documents reveals details of its clampdown on Uighurs

and other Muslims in the country's western Xinjiang region under

President Xi Jinping, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million

Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have

been detained in camps in Xinjiang in a crackdown that has drawn

condemnation from the United Stat ...