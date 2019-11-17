BC-FBC--T25-Alabama-Miss, 0833
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Tagovailoa out for season after hip injury vs Mississippi St<
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his right hip in the first half of No. 4 Alabama's 38-7 victory over Mississippi State<
AP Photo MSRS106-1116191929, MSRS123-1116191925, MSRS108-1116191810, MSRS106-1116191929<
Eds: No. 5 Alabama 38, Mississippi State 7. Updates with Najee Harris quote. With AP Photos.<
By PAUL JONES<
Associated Press<
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) _ ...
