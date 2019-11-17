UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds Buttigieg quote, details)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Bend Mayor Pete
Buttigieg holds a clear lead among Democratic presidential
candidates in Iowa, the state that will hold the first
nominating contest in February, a new Des Moines
Register/CNN/Mediacom opinion poll showed on Saturday.
Buttigieg's support climbed to 25%, a 16-point increase
since the previous survey in September, CNN reported.
It said there was a close th ...
Subscribe