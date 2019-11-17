UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Bend Mayor Pete

Buttigieg holds a clear lead among Democratic presidential

candidates in Iowa, the state that will hold the first

nominating contest in February, a new Des Moines

Register/CNN/Mediacom opinion poll showed on Saturday.

Buttigieg's support climbed to 25%, a 16-point increase

since the previous survey in September, CNN reported.

It said there was a close th ...