UK-VOTE-US-BUSINESS - US businesswoman says 'heartbroken' by Britain's Johnson

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

London, Nov 17 (AFP) A US businesswoman at the centre of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favouritism amid an alleged affair said Sunday she had been left "heartbroken" and "humiliated" by the British prime minister.

Jennifer Arcuri, who is accused of getting privileged access to foreign trade jaunts and grants when Johnson was previously London mayor, told Britain's ITV he was treating her like "some fleeting one-night stand".

The technology entrepreneur said the ...