Lebanon-protests-politics-US

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

US embassy in Lebanon 'supports' peaceful protests

=(Picture+Video)=

Beirut, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - The US embassy in Lebanon said on Saturday it supported the one-month-old anti-government protest movement in Lebanon.

"We support the Lebanese people in their peaceful demonstrations and expressions of national unity," the embassy said on Twitter.

Lebanon has since October 17 been swept by an unprecedented cross-sectarian protest movement against the entire political establishment, whic ...