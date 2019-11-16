The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-ML--Israel-Lebanon, 0107

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Israeli army arrests Lebanese man who jumps border fence<
The Israeli military says it has arrested a man who crossed its northern border from Lebanon<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
JERUSALEM (AP) _ The Israeli military says it has arrested a man who crossed its northern border from Lebanon.
The army said Saturday the Lebanese national was being held for questioning.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said a Lebanese man jumped over the border fence into Israel after shooting two peop ...

 

